Anthony Joshua takes a strong stance on potential Deontay Wilder fight after latter's defeat against Joseph Parker

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has shed light on the possibility of a thrilling clash against Deontay Wilder.

After the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 23, 'AJ' said in the post-fight press conference that despite Wilder's loss at the same event, he's still willing to take up a fight against 'The Bronze Bomber'.

"Wilder just came up short, but he'll live to fight another day. Me and him could still get it on, could still get it cracking. I believe I'm a massive threat myself and Wilder's a threat and I still think it does amazing numbers if we get it on.

"But I'll leave that down to my management, my trainers, promoters to make the decision. I'm down to fight anyone whenever, whoever," said Anthony Joshua.

Check out Anthony Joshua's comments from the 5:20 mark below:

In the same press conference, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that a contract between Wilder and Joshua was signed before the event, but things went south with 'The Bronze Bomber's loss on Dec. 23.

"We had signed the Wilder contract. It was gonna be announced tonight but it's boxing... If anyone was gonna beat him, I was pleased it was [Joseph Parker]... I didn't really give [Wilder] a round... it was a strange performance." [1:22 onwards]

If both Joshua and Wilder were to win on Dec. 23, they were expected to be matched up against each other next.

Joshua emerged victorious at the 'Day of Reckoning' event as he beat Otto Wallin after the fifth round to extend his record to 27-3.

Wilder, meanwhile, came up short in his encounter against Joseph Parker and lost the bout via unanimous decision. After Wilder's loss, it's uncertain, whether the Joshua vs. Wilder fight will take place in the near future.