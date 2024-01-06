Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou: How many rounds is the fight?

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is set to go down in a massive heavyweight boxing event.

The two will both go back to Saudi Arabia for this one, as both men had their last outings in Riyadh.

The French-Cameroonian clashes with the former WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF titleholder, and he will have his sophomore boxing bout against a former two-time unified world champion.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani shared the news based on information imparted from Saudi royal advisor Turki AlAlShikh.

Per Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, a January 15th press conference in London is set to announce specifics on the fight as far as a date for the contest. Though there are some question marks around the fight, the heavyweight bout is reportedly set for ten rounds.

Check out Helwani's tweet on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou below

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou and the latter's boxing efforts

While he is 0-1 in the professional boxing game, Ngannou set himself up as one of boxing's most dangerous fighters in that lone outing. Tyson Fury entered the bout against 'The Predator' as a gigantic favorite but the Cameroon native thumbed his nose at all the oddsmakers in a remarkable in-ring effort.

The former UFC heavyweight champion dropped the lineal and WBC heavyweight champion in one of the most inspirational performances in combat sports history.

Though Fury emerged with the spit decision win last October, many thought the former UFC star should have won the fight.

The PFL contracted athlete seems to be in his dream position with MMA purses he finally wants and also concurrently being able to fight in boxing as well.

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight panned out due to circumstances as many thought the Day of Reckoning card was leading to AJ vs Deontay Wilder. Joshua halted Otto Wallin but Wilder did not live up to his side of the bargain to secure the reported two-fight deal opposite AJ.

'The Bronze Bomber' decidedly lost his fight to Joseph Parker on points which scrapped that long-awaited dream bout and opened up to the floodgates for Ngannou's next massive bout with one of the biggest heavyweight boxers of this generation.