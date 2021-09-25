Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

British boxing champion Anthony Joshua will face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title clash on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The fight will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK. The clash will have AJ's WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles on the line.

In his last outing in December 2020, Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev, and retained his world heavyweight titles. Meanwhile, his opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, had his last match a month before that, against Derek Chisora, walking away with a decision victory.

The former cruiserweight world champion called Anthony Joshua out in an interview with Sky Sports after the win.

Anthony Joshua was initially on track to face Tyson Fury for the latter's WBC heavyweight title. But the fight failed to come to fruition after a US judge ruled that Deontay Wilder had the contractual right to a third battle with the 'Gypsy King'. The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight is set to take place on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The winner of this trilogy fight is likely to face the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk for a chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk - How to watch the event legally?

There are crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives to watch the full card headlined by Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk legally. Here are the options viewers will have in the USA, the UK and India.

Read about the timings in the three countries and the full card of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight here.

United States

In the United States, the fight can be streamed on DAZN app and website. Subscriptions are available at $19.99 per month or $99.99 for a year. There is no extra pay-per-view cost for the fight.

United Kingdom

The card will be carried by Sky Sports Boxing, and therefore, will be exclusively available for streaming on Sky Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom.

The PPV is available for £24.95 on the platform's official website for existing as well as new customers. New subscribers will get six months of NOW Sports Mobile Membership with the purchase.

India

The Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight can be watched on DAZN in India as well. For the Indian audience, the subscription fee is set at Rs.69 per month.

Edited by Bhargav