"He's a businessman, I'm a f***ing Spartan" - Tyson Fury warns Anthony Joshua, says he will 'annihilate' him

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua might finally have their showdown in 2022 after many failed attempts to make the fight materialize this year.

Fury recently took a dig at Joshua, claiming that the fellow Englishman would be no match for him inside the ring.

Tyson Fury even claimed to have conveyed his opinion to Eddie Hearn, the promoter who has been desperately trying to make the fight happen. Labeling himself a "Spartan," Tyson Fury recently told Gary Neville:

"AJ (Anthony Joshua) couldn't smoke a cigarette, never mind smoke the Gypsy King. He hasn't got the minerals to fight a man like me. I said to Eddie Hearn straight. I said the difference in me and him is, he is a businessman and I'm a f***ing Spartan. I will absolutely annihilate that bodybuilder. And that's why Eddie Hearn has been staying around me for the last 10 years."

When is Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua likely to take place

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua initially signed a two-fight deal. Their first bout was originally scheduled for this summer. However, the fight never came to fruition because Deontay Wilder won his arbitration case for a third fight against Fury.

Tyson Fury was originally scheduled to fight Wilder on July 24. However, he had to withdraw from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. Fury and Wilder will now clash on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua will put his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles on the line against Oleksandr Usyk next. Joshua will take on 'The Cat' on September 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could be on a collision course if they manage to get past their respective opponents. According to Eddie Hearn, February 2022 is the likely date for the Fury vs. Joshua showdown. Hearn said in an interview with TalkSPORT:

"We wanted to do it in December. But I think with AJ fighting September 25, Fury now delayed until October, I think February is more realistic. They had a huge offer from Saudi Arabia to do the fight there. Ultimately, in the fight game, which is extremely dangerous and these guys are putting themselves on the line, it is about generating as much money for the fight as possible."

