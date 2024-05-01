"Anthony Pettis is the dopest" - Fans react as EA Sports UFC 5 drops new Alter Egos from World Extreme Cagefighting era

EA Sports UFC 5 recently updated its Alter Egos lineup with several fighters from the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) days.

With the latest UFC 5 update, the Alter Egos roster sees the inclusion of some noteworthy additions. Former WEC featherweight fighter Urijah Faber joins the fray, carrying a 5-star rating. Additionally, former WEC welterweight champion Carlos Condit makes the cut with a 4.5-star overall rating.

Dominick Cruz, a former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion, also graces the game with a stellar 5-star rating. Not to be outdone, Anthony Pettis, a former UFC and WEC lightweight champion, brings his electrifying skills to the virtual octagon with a 4.5-star rating.

Fans responded to the most recent patch in EA Sports UFC 5 with a diverse array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Anthony Pettis is the dopest."

Another user applauded EA Sports for what they have done with UFC 5 and the addition of more Alter Egos:

"Y'all really cooking with this alter ego. Huge Condit fan."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @easportsufc

WEC was an American mixed martial arts promotion founded in 2001. In 2006, it was absorbed into the UFC's parent company, Zuffa LLC. Following the acquisition, Zuffa made numerous alterations to the promotion, including the replacement of its pentagonal cage with a modified version of the UFC's iconic octagon and vacating the championships held by fighters who were under contract with the UFC. Notably, the WEC has served as a launching pad for some of the most esteemed fighters to ever compete in the octagon.

What other fighters are already part of the EA Sports UFC 5 Alter Egos roster?

When EA Sports UFC 5 debuted in October last year, it received substantial criticism from the MMA gaming community, largely stemming from its abundance of bugs.

However, the game developers have been steadily working to rectify these issues, with ongoing improvements anticipated in upcoming updates. Among the myriad new features introduced in the UFC 5 game is the Alter Ego mode, which has garnered particular attention.

True to its name, the Alter Ego mode offers players the chance to embody specific and iconic versions, or alter egos, of select UFC fighters, reflecting their unique stories that define their respective MMA careers.

For example, Volkanovski's alter ego harks back to his rugby days when he tipped the scales at over 200 pounds, while Pereira's alternate persona is inspired by his time in Glory kickboxing.

Expand Tweet