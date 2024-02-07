“Looks like a burn victim” - EA Sports drops first look of three new fighters coming to UFC 5 game, fans react

Exciting news for fans of EA Sports UFC 5, as the game's latest update promises an even more exhilarating experience. The roster has been enhanced with an array of formidable fighters, including two male contenders and a female flyweight fighter.

One of the latest inclusions to the roster is middleweight fighter Joe Pyfer. With an overall rating of 4 stars, Pyfer's notable punching power will be his key attribute in the game. The 27-year-old American is currently on a four-fight win streak and earned his spot in the promotion with an impressive second-round finish of Ozzy Diaz in 'Dana White's Contender Series' in July 2022.

'Bodybagz' is currently gearing up to face Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 86, set for this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the recent update of EA Sports UFC 5, another thrilling addition to its already remarkable roster is the No. 10 ranked featherweight fighter, Bryce Mitchell. Boasting an overall rating of 4 stars, Mitchell's standout attributes in the game will be his takedown skills and top game. 'Thug Nasty' experienced a brutal first-round knockout defeat against Josh Emmett at UFC 296 in December.

Another notable addition to the game is Mayce Barber. She also boasts an overall rating of 4 stars, with punch power and ground striking highlighted as some of her primary strengths. 'The Future' is currently enjoying a five-fight win streak and is viewed as the next contender to challenge and seek redemption for her previous loss against reigning flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

The recent roster update for the UFC 5 game prompted a variety of reactions from fans.

Breaking down some new features of EA Sports UFC 5

When EA Sports UFC 5 launched on Oct. 24 last year, it faced significant criticism from the MMA gaming community due to its numerous bugs. However, the game developers have been gradually addressing some of these issues, with further improvements expected in future updates.

The game developers have introduced new presentation features in UFC 5, allowing players to witness significant fight moments through cinematic replays with improved visual quality and enhanced lighting effects. Additionally, fresh animations for ground and pound strikes, including elbows and body punches, have been included, along with the introduction of new spinning attacks and calf kicks to diversify combat strategies.

To enhance gameplay, changes have been made to make ground combat smoother and less complex. The Frostbite engine has also increased the level of detail in UFC 5, resulting in a more authentic portrayal of impact and fighter damage.

A notable addition is the implementation of a physics-based hit reaction system aimed at ensuring fighters react more realistically during battles. Alongside animation updates, the game introduces new features such as an online career mode, a revamped submission system, and various modes within the alter egos segment.