"It wasn't meant for Cowboy" - Anthony Smith clarifies stance on Donald Cerrone and Dan Bilzerian story

Anthony Smith previously accused Donald Cerrone and Dan Bilzerian of removing his family from their seats during a UFC live event. Smith, who narrated the incident during an episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, has now clarified his stance on the story.

Speaking to 'The Schmo', the light heavyweight revealed that his comments were specifically targeted at the American poker player and not his fellow UFC fighter. 'Lionheart' also stated that he is willing to sit down with Donald Cerrone and hash things out:

"I haven't said anything about it because I wasn't intentionally trying to s**t on 'Cowboy'. That wasn't the purpose. I think it was collateral damage. I was really trying to s**t on Dan Bilzerian so, I stand with everything that I said but I wasn't trying to s**t on 'Cowboy'. Initially, I wasn't even gonna say his name. So, I'm fairly confident that 'Cowboy' and I can sit down and have a five-minute conversation or less and we can hash it out... I don't have any beef with 'Cowboy'... it wasn't meant for 'Cowboy'."

Anthony Smith also stated that he never had any beef with Donald Cerrone. 'Lionheart' added that he has always looked up to the UFC veteran and hopes to be the 'Cowboy' of the 205lbs division.

Watch Anthony Smith discuss Donald Cerrone and Dan Bilzerian below:

Anthony Smith on Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon getting scrapped from UFC Austin card

Donald Cerrone was scheduled to take on Joe Lauzon in a lightweight showdown on the UFC Austin card this past Saturday. However, the fight had to be scrapped for a second time after 'J-Lau' suffered a knee injury.

During the same interview with 'The Schmo', Anthony Smith weighed in on the situation and stated that he still hopes to see the fight happen. The 33-year-old also opined that Lauzon could be out for a while before he makes his comeback:

"I really want to watch that fight. I like both of those guys, I like how they match up and both of them have done two weight cuts. I think 'Cowboy' probably cuts more weight than Lauzon does but especially where they're at in their careers, that's two hard training camps on their bodies they didn't get anything out of. I don't suspect that Joe's gonna be back quickly and it doesn't sound like it's a very simple issue that he has going on."

After the fight was canceled, Lauzon posted an update on the injury through an Instagram video and revealed that he had recovered from the knee dislocation. The 38-year-old also stated that he contacted the UFC to check if the fight could still be made for June 18 but was told it was too late.

Watch Joe Lauzon give an update on his injury below:

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith is gearing up to take on rising prospect Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The fight will determine the next challenger for the 205lbs title, held by Jiri Prochazka.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far