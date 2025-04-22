Anthony Smith comes clean about possible slap-fighting venture after UFC Kansas City retirement bout, reveals potential Dana White tie-in

Anthony Smith is set to face Zhang Mingyang in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City this weekend. Ahead of what will likely be his last fight inside the octagon, Smith appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and discussed his post-retirement plans.

'Lionheart' mentioned the possibility of starting a regional slap-fighting competition. Moreover, the veteran also revealed that he has had conversations with UFC executives about showcasing his potential slap fighting show on UFC Fight Pass. He said:

"What I want to do is start like a regional slap-fighting show, put it on [UFC] Fight Pass... I’ve brought it up before, and they [UFC] were open to the conversation for sure. [Becoming a promoter] Wouldn’t that be sweet?"

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

UFC CEO Dana White has garnered considerable popularity through his Power Slap show, which is recognized as one of the largest endeavors in that category. Smith admires the show and intends to break into the industry.

Anthony Smith reflects on his UFC career

Anthony Smith's retirement fight this weekend will mark the 60th MMA bout of his career. Throughout his more than a decade-long journey in the sport, the American fighter experienced both highs and lows.

Now, at 36 years of age and on the verge of retirement, 'Lionheart' has taken the opportunity to reflect on his career in the UFC. During the aforementioned interview, Smith said:

"I don't mean this to sound cocky or arrogant, but I've never, until now, felt like I've done something worth celebrating. I've never felt like I should be celebrated... I feel like now I've f**king put in a career that I should be proud of, and I should deserve to be able to celebrate it and be happy about it, whether I didn't win a world title or not. That was always the goal."

He added:

"I didn't think I'd ever be happy if I didn't win it, but I found myself in a place where I didn't win the world title, and that's okay because it wasn't for lack of effort.... I came from nothing... And I should be happy that it happened and not allow myself to just think about the things that I didn't accomplish."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

