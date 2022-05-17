Nate Diaz needs the UFC - Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping believe Diaz won't draw the same numbers with another organization

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping recently discussed the seemingly-inevitable end of Nate Diaz's time within the UFC.

The welterweight star has one fight remaining on his contract and has openly admitted his desire to leave the organization. Both Smith and Bisping believe that outside of the UFC, Diaz won't be as big a draw because no other organization has the pulling power of the MMA leader.

Diaz versus the UFC has seemingly been unending. The fighter has consistently posted on his social media over the course of the year that he has tried to cancel his contract.

Diaz has also accused the organization of purposefully ignoring his requests to fight in order to keep him under contract.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Taking a piss on the ufc pi

Taking a piss on the ufc pi

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won't cut me

Speaking on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' and 'The Count' discussed why they believe Diaz won't be as big of a draw outside the UFC.

Smith said:

"If he goes to another organization. I think some of those numbers are dependent on his opponent. Nate Diaz can sell fights by himself, don't get me wrong. But at the level he's selling at with the UFC, I think he needs the UFC. I think he needs the promotional machine. I think he needs the opponents that are gonna match up and play his game like Conor [McGregor]. There's no Conor McGregor outside of the UFC. If you stick Nate Diaz into another organization, there's no promos. There's no highlights."

There are many fights that the American could take that would have fans excited to see him make his final UFC walk. A Conor McGregor trilogy fight is in the most demand, but Diaz has ruled that out.

Fans will be hoping that whoever the American faces, he'll be able to put on one last show for them.

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss Nate Diaz here:

Nate Diaz takes shots at Gilbert Burns

It appears that nobody is safe while Nate Diaz continues his warpath against the UFC and its roster.

This time, welterweight Gilbert Burns is in the firing line. Diaz posted a video of Burns getting knocked out by Dan Hooker in 2018, with a caption that read:

"Shut up b*tch, go to to sleep. And your last fight sucked. 2 pumped up amateurs."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

And your last fight sucked

2 pumped up amatures

The Stockton fighter then followed up with a tweet, replying to his own video with yet another jab at 'Durinho'.

"Don't worry about Burns, he's stupid as sh*t"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Don’t worry bout Burns he’s stupid as shit Don’t worry bout Burns he’s stupid as shit

The two men have fired back and forth on social media. It seems as though Diaz is willing to fight anybody, yet nothing has been agreed by the UFC as of this writing. Fans will be hoping an official announcement is made soon before Diaz targets another fighter.

