"Pull up" - Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz escalate ongoing feud

Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz have been at loggerheads for a while now. The feud seems to have escalated, courtesy of a recent back and forth on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Diaz jibed at Burns by labeling the latter as a “b**ch.” The Stockton native attached a video clip of Burns’ KO loss to Dan Hooker from when ‘Durinho’ competed in the lightweight division.

Diaz also suggested that Burns’ last fight against Khamzat Chimaev was poor and that the Brazilian and the Swede were amateurs. Alluding to Burns’ knockout defeat against Hooker, Diaz tweeted:

“Shut up b**ch go to sleep And your last fight s**ked 2 pumped up amatures”

And your last fight sucked

Nate Diaz also dismissed Gilbert Burns’ recent call-outs of him. Taking another shot at ‘Durinho,’ Diaz tweeted:

“Don’t worry bout Burns he’s stupid as sh**”

Not one to be outdone, Burns fired back at Diaz by continuing to challenge him to a fight:

“Pull up @NateDiaz209”

Furthermore, in another tweet, the multi-time BJJ world champion claimed that he and his team at Sanford MMA would beat Diaz and his team at Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. Burns tweeted:

“My Team @MmaSanford beat the sh** out of your team any day of the week! Mma, Bjj, kickboxing, boxing! You name it @NateDiaz209”

Nate Diaz appears to be adamant about parting ways with the UFC

Nate Diaz, who’s on the final fight of his UFC contract, has pulled out all the stops to free himself from his UFC contract. Over the past several months, the MMA megastar has been engaged in fruitless negotiations with the UFC for his next fight. He last competed in June 2021, losing to Leon Edwards via unanimous decision.

While Diaz has been relentlessly lobbying for a fight against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, he recently expressed interest in a contest against top-tier UFC lightweight Michael Chandler. Both bouts would likely be contested at welterweight if they were ever to materialize.

Meanwhile, Burns has asked for a high-profile opponent in his next matchup – naming Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Colby Covington, Conor McGregor, and even Jorge Masvidal as potential opponents. Neither Burns’ nor Diaz’s respective next opponents and comeback dates have been officially announced yet.

A significant development in Diaz’s ongoing dispute with the UFC transpired earlier this week when he tweeted an image of himself purportedly urinating at the UFC Performance Institute.

This appears to be yet another sign of Diaz’s anger towards the UFC, as he’s been accusing the UFC of intentionally delaying his last fight and preventing him from leaving the organization.

