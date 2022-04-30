Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Diaz brothers among UFC A-listers called out by Gilbert Burns

After his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, Gilbert Burns is looking to book a fight against big names such as Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and the Diaz brothers amongst others. According to the Brazilian, he needs a win over a notable fighter to get back into title contention.

During his most recent appearance on Marshall Inu's Mixed Marshall Arts YouTube show, ‘Durinho’ discussed how he plans on making his way back to a title shot :

“Yeah, like you said. I’m looking for beating a fighter who goes through the same, you know? See, I wanna fight for the title, see, I wanna become a champion. But for sure with the loss in the record is kinda like maybe one, two steps behind, you know? As I know I need two to three big wins to get to the title shot again. Why not one of these first fights be a big fight, you know?”

What’s more, the Brazilian fighter already has a list of names that could provide enough value in case of his victory:

“So we have a lot of guys, we just heard Nate Diaz wants to leave the UFC, still has one more fight on the contract. I’ve already asked for this fight. Nick Diaz say he wants to come back, so I’m here for that too. I just want big fight you know… Right now I’m looking for a big fight. Anyone of these big guys, maybe Colby, maybe Masvidal, maybe freaking Conor McGregor.”

Ariel Helwani believes that UFC is trying to force Nate Diaz to fight Conor McGregor

It looks like the UFC itself could put Burn’s plans on hold, as according to Ariel Helwani, the promotion is “icing” Nate Diaz to finalize a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor:

"What is being done right now is a travesty. This guy is in his prime. He's at the end of his run with the UFC. They are icing him because they want him to fight Conor McGregor, as plain as possible. That's what's happening and if you don't want to accept that, I'm sorry. But that's what's happening. He's being iced."

On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani elaborated on the UFC not giving Diaz a fight so that he could fulfill his current contract on their terms. The longtime MMA reporter added that there are other options available for Diaz, such as Dustin Poirier or even Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch the full video below:

The whole situation began with Nate Diaz asking for his release:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 🏼 ‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊‍♂️ I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunterI apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do 🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 👊🏼 🏃‍♂️

Since then, nothing has changed as Diaz hasn't been offered a fight.

