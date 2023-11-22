Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping burst into laughter after learning about Tyson Fury being voted "sexiest athlete" ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Tyson Fury being crowned as the world's most attractive athlete had Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping doubled over with laughter.

The WBC heavyweight champion recently claimed the title of the "sexiest athlete in the world" on the Illicit Encounters app. He tops the list that also featured global football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite not fitting the traditional image of the most aesthetically pleasing athlete, Fury's charisma has endeared him to English fans. In a poll organized by the UK-based dating app, which included the votes of around 2,000 British women, 'The Gypsy King' secured a score of 9.3 out of 10, securing the first place in the rankings.

Expand Tweet

During a recent episode of Believe You Me podcast, Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping shared their amusement at the news of Tyson Fury earning the title of the "sexiest athlete in the world." The duo burst into laughter upon learning that Cristiano Ronaldo, whom they asserted to be the most beautiful male, was also featured on the same list.

Check out the entire segment below (from 53:25):

Following his victory against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury is now gearing up to take on Oleksandr Usyk on February 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winner will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Tyson Fury's humorous take on being crowned world's sexiest athlete

Tyson Fury reacted to being named the world's sexiest athlete.

During a recent press conference for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk, Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, discussed the same. Reacting to this recognition, 'The Gypsy King' took a humorous jab at his half-brother Tommy Fury and remarked:

"I've got bragging rights in the family, Tommy you ugly bast*rd if you're watching, No.13th. I just wanna say a big shout out to everyone who's supported me, all my friends and family for this moment, very very special. Sexiest sportsman alive. Never say never people, always believe in yourself."

Check out Fury's comments below:

Expand Tweet