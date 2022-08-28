"You can't throw a f**king tantrum in there"- Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping react to Anthony Joshua's "outburst" after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping have shared their views on the recent boxing showdown between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua and Usyk faced off at the King Abdullah Sports City arena, with the Ukrainian's heavyweight titles on the line. Usyk successfully defended his title with a split decision victory over Joshua in a thrilling twelve-round battle.

Following his second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua stunned the boxing world with a bizarre four-minute rant that many described as an embarrassing meltdown.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing JOSHUA CONFRONTS USYK AFTER DEFEAT JOSHUA CONFRONTS USYK AFTER DEFEAT 😳😳 https://t.co/vFTYbgCoPb

On a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, host Michael Bisping, along with UFC standout Anthony Smith, discussed Anthony Joshua's post-fight tantrums. Laying out the possible reasons for 'AJ's behavior, 'The Count' said:

"It's not about the money at this point. He's [Anthony Joshua] got money. That's not the goal. The goal isn't to make money. The goal is to be the champ. The goal is to win. But if you get beat, fair and f***ing square and by somebody who's mother country [Ukraine] is getting f***ing bombed on a daily basis by the Russians right now. You know, you f***ing out man. Look at what he is going through."

Smith also seemed to agree with Bisping, claiming that Joshua needed a "perspective" on his life:

"Perspective! Like I am not saying be happy that you lost. But you can't throw a f***ing tantrum in there like a child," Anthony Smith said.

You can check out the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping picks UFC fighters to represent the promotion in Slapboxing

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping recently named UFC fighters who, according to them, would be able to best represent the promotion in the Slap Fighting Championship.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith went first and picked the promotion's heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou as his choice. Smith believes that 'The Predator' has got a "great chin." Smith said:

''[Francis Ngannou] has got a chin. This is less about his power, and more about his chin. He's got a great chin and I've never seen him rocked.''

Giving his pick, BIsping chose Derrick Lewis, as he believes that the heavyweight has the potential to "slap the sh** out of someone.'':

''I'm gonna go with 'The Black Beast' because he simply looks like the guy who would show up to one of those things. He would slap the sh** out of someone.''

Check out the podcast episode below:

