"It's a hardcore's dream"- Anthony Smith reacts to the highly anticipated title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Anthony Smith has put forth his take regarding the highly-anticipated matchup between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. The Russian will face former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22.

In an edition of MMA Pros Pick with James Lynch, Anthony Smith recalled picking against Oliveira when the latter faced Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. The UFC light heavyweight contender suggested that his predictions were swayed by public opinion against Oliveira, who’s long been an underdog in most fights.

‘Lionheart’ emphasized that Oliveira is capable of being hit but acknowledged that his striking has significantly improved as of late. Breaking down the Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira fight, Smith stated:

“It’s a hardcore's dream. I think that his grappling is going to be dangerous for Islam; at least dangerous enough to where there’s going to be more striking than maybe Islam is gonna want to have. So, I would give the striking advantage to Oliveira. I would give the submission advantage to Oliveira and the wrestling advantage to Islam.”

Smith opined that despite being an exceptional wrestler, Islam Makhachev is unlikely to hurt Charles Oliveira from the top position. He noted that while Makhachev could maintain top control and outpoint Oliveira, ‘do Bronx’ would pose a huge submission threat in the grappling exchanges. Smith said:

“I think that’s a dangerous game to play with Charles Oliveira. That’s three or four times you have to enter in that gray area where Charles is gonna be opportunistic. He’s going to grab your neck on the way down. He’s going to grab an arm. He’s going to take your back.”

‘Lionheart’ believes that utilizing the aforesaid strategy against Charles Oliveira would be akin to playing with fire several times. On that note, Smith picked 'do Bronx' to defeat Islam Makhachev.

Watch Smith discuss the topic in the video below:

The dichotomy between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira’s roads to MMA glory

Dagestani wrestling savant Islam Makhachev and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Charles Oliveira have traversed vastly different paths to MMA success. While Makhachev has lost just once in his professional MMA career, Oliveira has suffered eight defeats.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



#UFC274 Charles Oliveira taps out Justin Gaethje in the first round and takes his win streak to 11 in a row! Charles Oliveira taps out Justin Gaethje in the first round and takes his win streak to 11 in a row! 🙌#UFC274 https://t.co/8lKjzylY8p

Regardless, the fact remains that Makhachev hasn't won UFC gold yet, whereas Oliveira has previously held the coveted UFC lightweight title. Presently, Makhachev is on a 10-fight win streak, while Oliveira hasn't been defeated in his last 11 bouts.

Moreover, despite Makhachev’s relatively stable journey to the top and Oliveira’s bumpy road to MMA glory, many believe that their upcoming fight is as close and unpredictable as a fight could be in the current UFC landscape.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc fight win streak,



Chris Wade

Nik Lentz

Gleison Tibau

Kajan Johnson

Arman Tsarukyan

Davi Ramos

Drew Dober

Thiago Moises

Dan Hooker

Bobby Green



#UFCVegas49 fight win streak, @MAKHACHEVMMA continues to smesh at 155lbs!Chris WadeNik LentzGleison TibauKajan JohnsonArman TsarukyanDavi RamosDrew DoberThiago MoisesDan HookerBobby Green 🔟 fight win streak, @MAKHACHEVMMA continues to smesh at 155lbs! 😤✅ Chris Wade✅ Nik Lentz✅ Gleison Tibau✅ Kajan Johnson✅ Arman Tsarukyan✅ Davi Ramos✅ Drew Dober✅ Thiago Moises✅ Dan Hooker✅ Bobby Green#UFCVegas49 https://t.co/nHWJ0AaFIf

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew