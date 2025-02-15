Anthony Smith shares honest reaction to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's threats, issues unfiltered response: "I wasn't trying to rehash that"

Anthony Smith, who recently engaged in an online spat with Quinton Jackson, has now expressed his thoughts on the entire situation.

For context, 'Lionheart' criticized Jackson's show and his co-host, Bear Degidio, sparking an internet feud between Smith and Jackson. Smith alleged that fighters invited on the JAXXON PODCAST are often insulted.

Bryce Mitchell was recently called on the show to clarify his previous contentious comments about Ad*lf Hi*ler. However, Mitchell was not allowed to share his views and that particular episode was also taken down.

Meanwhile, in his own podcast, Smith expressed his offense at T.J. Dillashaw's prior claim on the JAXXON PODCAST that 'Lionheart' cannot be a UFC champion. Smith was also not pleased that 'Thug Nasty' was called on the podcast but not allowed to express his opinions, which was illogical.

After hearing all of Smith's comments, 'Rampage' issued a chilling warning that he would confront him physically the next time he sees the former title challenger.

Now, Smith has shed more light on the beef. In an interview with Submission Radio, the 36-year-old stated that he thinks he and 'Rampage' had a misunderstanding that fueled their animosity in the first place. The UFC 205-pounder said:

"I think we had a misunderstanding because he wasn’t mad about the things I said about Bryce. He’s fine with the criticism there. He was mad because he thought I was rehashing that he had made fun of me at one point in time and that I insinuated that he brings people on to make fun of them. I wasn't trying to rehash that."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below (23:47):

Anthony Smith and Quinton Jackson are not beefing any longer

In the same interview, Anthony Smith also disclosed that he views Quinton Jackson as a role model and that 'Rampage' is and will always be his favorite fighter.

Their spat has now concluded, and they have settled the issue over DMs. Smith told Submission Radio:

"'Rampage' and I are good."

