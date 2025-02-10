"I ain’t watching all that chief" - Fans stunned as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson puts out 18-minute long video addressing Bryce Mitchell controversy

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson just uploaded an unusually long video on X addressing the recent Bryce Mitchell controversy. For those unaware, UFC featherweight Mitchell made headlines after airing the first episode of his podcast, ArkanSanity, where he said H*tler is "a good guy."

'Thug Nasty' received near-zero sympathy from the internet and MMA world. Even his own boss, UFC president Dana White, went off on him during a press conference, calling the 145-pounder "dumb" and "ignorant."

As for 'Rampage' Jackson, while he didn't condone Bryce Mitchell's words and actions, he was unusually calm and serious in his analysis of the situation. What made it even more unusual is that the former UFC champ took 18 minutes to finish his solemn rant:

"This is my last time addressing this topic."

Fans reacted to this peculiar version of 'Rampage', with @DutchxCrusader saying:

"18 minute long video? I ain’t watching all that chief"

Meanwhile, @MMAHEADZ was critical of 'Rampage', as he recently had Mitchell on his podcast despite the controversy:

"Spineless"

Here are more comments:

Comments on the video. [Image credit: @rRampage4Real on X]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson on Bryce Mitchell: "It's best to keep your f*cking mouth shut"

In the 18-minute video, Jackson tried to justify his having Bryce Mitchell on his podcast. He cited freedom of speech as a reason why he and his co-host, Bear Degidio, had 'Thug Nasty' over. He also wanted to educate the young fighter on being smart with the things he does and what he says, now that he has the world looking at him under a microscope.

To Jackson, freedom of speech is well and good but as a public personality with a large following on the internet, some things we say can mean losing our source of income.

Jackson said (3:47):

"It's best to keep your f*cking mouth shut. You don't gotta tell everybody your opinions. I have opinions about a whole lot of sh*t. Like, the flat earth sh*t. Some of y'all don't believe in that sh*t - so f*cking what? I choose to believe in the earth the way God described it in the Bible. And so if you don't believe that, I don't give a f*ck. I'm not trying to cram it down your throat. And that's what I'm telling Bryce Mitchell."

He continued:

"Yeah, some sh*t you believe, teach it to your kids. And you don't got to put that sh*t out there. So you don't get canceled or something like that. So you can go on and continue making a living."

