Jan Blachowicz blasts Bryce Mitchell’s ignorant take on H*tler, offering personal journey through Poland’s dark WWII memories: "People were murdered"

Jan Blachowicz fiercely criticized Bryce Mitchell’s recent controversial statements, where the American claimed Adolf H*tler was a “good guy” based on his “personal research."

In an appearance on the ArkanSanity Podcast, Mitchell stated that Hitler was someone he could "go fishing with" and that the Holocaust didn’t happen. Mitchell further suggested H*tler aimed to expel “greedy Jews” and insensitively blamed them for the destruction of Germany.

Blachowicz, who has personal ties to Poland’s tragic history, offered to educate Mitchell on the dark history of WWII by inviting him on a tour through the country. Blachowicz detailed sites including Warsaw, which was nearly destroyed in 1945, and Palmiry, where over 1,700 people, including Olympic champion Janusz Kusocinski, were executed by the Nazis.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to X and wrote:

"Hey Bryce Mitchell, since you are so good at research I invite you to take a little educational tour. We'll start in Warsaw, which was nearly razed to the ground in 1945. You will see many memorial plaques commemorating the public executions of civilians... We'll take a walking tour of the ex-Ghetto area. By the way, we will go to Palmiry where the Nazis executed 1700 people including Olympic champion Janusz Kusocinski. Then we will go to Auschwitz, where one million people were murdered."

He added:

"You can reflect on each prisoner separately. I will also share a personal story, because Waclaw - my grandfather's brother - was in this camp. Jan Bednarek, in turn, is my grandmother's brother, who died in the Buchenwald camp. My grandfather was held in a German prisoner of war camp. I invite you to Poland to see all this with your own eyes. We'll see if you'll still consider “you know who” a good guy."

Jan Blachowicz reacts to Bryce Mitchell's recent insensitive remarks. [Screenshots courtesy: @JanBlachowicz on X]

Dana White slams Bryce Mitchell's praise for Adolf H*tler

UFC CEO Dana White has condemned Bryce Mitchell’s recent comments, where he defended Adolf H*tler and denied the Holocaust.

White expressed disgust at Mitchell’s ignorance, calling the comments "beyond disgusting" and emphasizing the horrific impact of Hitler’s actions, including the death of six million Jews. Although Mitchell won’t face punishment from the UFC, White criticized his lack of intelligence, referencing past controversial actions.

Shedding light on Mitchell's comments during the Power Slap 11 press conference, White said:

"H*tler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people."

