"We are beyond disgusted" - Dana White goes scorched earth on Bryce Mitchell over "dumb, ignorant" take on Adolf Hitl*r

Dana White has shared several times that he does not like to restrict his fighters from speaking their mind and utilizing their freedom of speech. That is until someone openly praises a dictator, as Bryce Mitchell did when he praised Adolf Hitl*r on the first episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast.

The UFC CEO responded to his comments following Power Slap 11 on Thursday, stating:

"I'm sure you guys heard what Bryce Mitchell said. If you haven't, he said some - probably - I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant s**t in my day but this one is probably the worst. When you talk about Hitl*r, who is responsible for the death of six million Jews and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people - World War II was the deadliest war in history. 15 million military deaths, 45 million civilians and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II."

White continued:

"Hitl*r is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We've obviously reached out to Bryce when we read what we said and let him know how we feel about it. We're beyond disgusted."

Check out Dana White's comments on Bryce Mitchell below (0:32):

White added that, despite his disgust with Mitchell's comments, he won't face punishment due to freedom of speech. The No.13-ranked featherweight has often faced backlash for his controversial remarks, however, his latest statement has drawn the most pushback.

What did Bryce Mitchell say that led to Dana White's comments?

It is very rare for Dana White to criticize the statements of fighters on the UFC roster. Bryce Mitchell drew the ire of the promotional frontman, however, as he labeled Adolf Hitl*r as a good guy. Speaking on the first episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast, 'Thug Nasty' stated:

"I honestly think that Hitl*r was a good guy based upon my own research - not my public education indoctrination. I really do think that before Hitl*r got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments on Adolf Hitl*r below:

Mitchell's comments appeared to even disgust his co-host Roli Delgado. The No.13-ranked featherweight has not responded to the statement from White, nor has he addressed the backlash around his remarks.

