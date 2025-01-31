"Elon Musk wants to put a chip up your as*"- Bryce Mitchell claims Tesla CEO is worse than H*tler and a real threat to freedom

Many consider Bryce Mitchell’s recent outburst and commentary appalling and absurd. After claiming that history had misrepresented German dictator H*tler, Mitchell shifted his focus to Elon Musk, arguing that the Tesla CEO posed a greater threat to freedom. According to Mitchell, Musk’s Neuralink project, which aims to develop brain-computer interfaces, is a step toward mass control.

According to Mitchell, H*tler was fighting for freedom, while Musk is allegedly seeking control through technological advancements like brain implants. He framed the dictator’s wartime policies as a struggle for national survival rather than an orchestrated campaign of oppression. These remarks drew significant backlash due to their revisionist nature and direct dismissal of historical accounts.

Sharing his thoughts on the controversial episode of the ArkanSanity Podcast, Mitchell said: (Disclaimer: The following content includes statements that may be offensive, misleading, or distressing to readers. Viewer discretion is advised):

Trending

"Do I believe that he tortured Jews to death and killed them and all this stuff for fun? No! I believe that they were work camps and that they starved to death because his very army was starving to death. They lost the war, they ran out of fuel, and they didn't have food. They had 10 million plus prisoners... How are you going to feed them? That's what happened and I don't believe that he's that bad of a guy."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Mitchell added:

"I'm saying all this about H*tler to say that if anything, Elon Musk would be against H*tler because H*tler...He was for freedom! Elon Musk is for control... Elon Musk wants to put a chip up your a*s and know every thought and control every move that you make."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below (1:21:45):

Dana White blasts Bryce Mitchell for recent comments about H*tler

Dana White strongly criticized Bryce Mitchell following his recent inflammatory remarks. Mitchell’s comments about historical events and H*tler sparked widespread backlash, with many calling them offensive and inaccurate.

Addressing the controversy at the Power Slap 11 press conference, White called Mitchell’s statements ignorant and offensive. While several fans have demanded disciplinary action, White did not announce any immediate consequences.

Shedding light on Mitchell's comments, White said:

"I've heard a lot of dumb and ignorant sh*t said over the years, but this is probably the worst. First of all, when you talk about H*tler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate Jewish people. And that's a guy you would want to go fishing with?... That's the beautiful thing about this business, for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.