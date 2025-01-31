Dana White earns rare praise from Ariel Helwani following "definitive" response to Bryce Mitchell's H*tler comment

UFC CEO Dana White strongly criticized Bryce Mitchell after the featherweight fighter made offensive remarks on his podcast, including praise for H*tler and homophobic rhetoric. That being said, White stated that no disciplinary action would be taken, citing freedom of expression.

Mitchell’s statements, filled with hateful and historically revisionist rhetoric have sparked widespread outrage. The fighter suggested that H*tler was a “good guy” who was merely “fighting for his country." Mitchell's commentary stands as a distortion of history that minimizes the atrocities committed under the German leader's rule.

He further spewed conspiracy theories about Jewish people and the LGBTQ+ community with prejudice-fueled narratives. White called Mitchell’s words “dumb and ignorant" and stated that the UFC clarified that such comments are unacceptable.

Shedding light on Mitchell's comments at a press conference following a Power Slap event in Saudi Arabia, White said:

"H*tler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people."

Prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani acknowledged White’s response as "stern" and "definitive." He took to X and wrote:

"A swift, stern and definitive response from Dana White. Much appreciated."

Check out Ariel Helwani's X post reacting to Dana White's comments below:

Dana White reacts to Islam Makhachev targeting a middleweight championship fight

Islam Makhachev has set his sights on a middleweight clash with Dricus du Plessis after defending his lightweight title against Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

The Russian fighter had previously hinted at moving up to welterweight, but his latest challenge aims for an unprecedented three-division reign. Du Plessis, preparing for his UFC 312 title defense against Sean Strickland, dismissed the callout as an easy payday.

Dana White, while acknowledging Makhachev’s dominance, expressed skepticism about a move to 185 pounds. Weighing in on the Dagestani's plans during the Power Slap Saudi Arabia press conference, White said:

"He would move up to middleweight? Yeah, I don’t know about that. Listen, if he wants to move up to 170 we can talk, moving up to 185 is a whole other level."

Check out Dana White's comments below (17:00):

