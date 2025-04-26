  • home icon
  • Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur 3: Full video highlights

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 26, 2025 21:17 GMT
Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur battled on the Eubank Jr. vs. Benn undercard. [Image Courtesy: @DAZNBoxing on Instagram]
Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur fought in a trilogy bout during the co-main event of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Yarde and Arthur first fought in December 2020, with the latter capturing the Commonwealth light heavyweight title by split decision.

Yarde avenged the defeat a year later by Round 4 TKO for the previously mentioned title and WBO international strap.

There were high expectations for the trilogy bout between Yarde and Arthur, especially considering they were the fight before Eubank vs. Benn. Unfortunately, the fight never heated up to its potential. The fighters were booed several times throughout the 12 Round contest for a lack of urgency.

Arthur did a solid job early on keeping Yarde back with his jab. However, Arthur slowed down in the second half of the fight and spent too much time on the ropes. In the end, Yarde secured enough rounds to win by unanimous decision.

With that, Yarde extended his winning streak to four fights and pushed his professional record to 27-3, and Arthur dropped to 24-3.

Official result: Anthony Yarde def. Lyndon Arthur by unanimous decision (116-112 x2 and 115-113) for the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title.

Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur video highlights

The fighters warm up before walking out.

Arthur walks to the ring first.

Yarde follows up after Arthur with his walkout.

The official scorecards reveal that Yarde beat Arthur by unanimous decision.

Edited by Subham
