"Any order would be arbitrary" - Fans try to rank BJJ megastars and world champs Mikey Musumeci, Kade, and Tye Ruotolo

ONE submission grappling world champions Mikey Musumeci and twin brothers Kade and Tye Ruotolo are leading the charge in bringing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) to a whole other level under the world's largest martial arts promotion.

'Darth Rigatoni' is currently reigning as the king of the flyweight division while Kade and Tye Ruotolo hold the lightweight and welterweight submission grappling world titles respectively and all men currently hold unblemished records in the promotion.

Because of their respective achievements, ONE Championship decided to ask fans on Instagram to rank the three young stars and many had trouble doing so in the comments section.

Trending

Check out the fans' thoughts on the matter below:

"I mean, any order would be arbitrary, they're all world champion black belts lol"

"Just in grappling: Mikey, Kade, Tye. But, Kade already fought MMA, so in general: Kade, Mikey, Tye"

"Top 3 pound for pound in the world hands down.."

"Tye is more accomplished in the grappling world"

"Mikey, Kade, Tye"

"1.Tye 2.Mikey 3.kade"

Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo on collision course later this year

While ranking the three greats is difficult in and of itself, Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo will duke it out inside the Circle at ONE 168 on Sept. 8 inside the Ball Arena in Denver.

Their contest will see Musumeci move up two weight classes to challenge Ruotolo for his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship in the hopes of becoming the first-ever two-division ONE submission grappling world champion.

At first glance, the 21-year-old Ruotolo appears to have the advantage in the bout because of his experience of competing in a heavier weight class, but Musumeci is widely lauded as the very best of his generation - especially after his most recent victory.

Tickets for ONE 168 are available via Ticketmaster.