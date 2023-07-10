"Anybody but this guy lol" - Parody UFC 5 poster with Sean Strickland against rainbow flag has fans crying

In an unusual turn of events, UFC middleweight Sean Strickland's name has come up in the discussion for possibly featuring on the poster of UFC 5, the upcoming video game by the multi-billion dollar promotion.

An Instagram account named 'CornerSideMMA' uploaded a customized UFC 5 poster with Strickland against a rainbow flag, which is used to represent the LGBT+ community.

The post drew humorous reactions from fans, who were amused by the combination of the flag and 'Tarzan'.

One individual asked for the UFC to pick any fighter for the UFC 5 poster except Strickland.

"Anyone but this guy, lol. Please not Sean Strickland."

Another Instagram user predicted as to what the 32-year-old might say upon seeing the poster.

"I hope he says something fun like, 'You know what I'm tired of this. I'm taking back the rainbow."

You can see a compilation of the screenshots below:

Fans react to custom-made UFC 5 poster featuring Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland has been doing well in the UFC for quite some time. 'Tarzan' has won eight out of his last 10 fights in the promotion, which includes victories over names like Brendan Allen, Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson.

In 2023, Strickland has competed twice - against Nassorudine Imavov in January and against Abus Magomedov in July. The 32-year-old emerged victorious in both those encounters and even won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his recent victory.

But despite these achievements, chances of Strickland featuring on the UFC 5 poster appear bleak.

UFC 5: Apart from Sean Strickland, who could appear on the game's poster?

There are several fighters who can be argued to be worthy of being on the UFC 5 poster. One of them is the current welterweight king Leon Edwards, who has been tearing through the division and has scored back-to-back victories against former champion Kamaru Usman.

Another fighter suitable to be on the UFC 5 poster is featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who has been reigning over the 145-pound shark tank for quite some tank. He has collected impressive wins for his resume against Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez.

Other names in contention for the poster could be Charles Oliveira, Isreal Adesanya, Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev.

Despite the speculation, no official announcement has been made as to who will become the face of UFC 5.

Poll : 0 votes