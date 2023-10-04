“Anyone can do this” - Logan Paul’s ‘roided’ workout ahead of clash with Dillon Danis triggers mixed reactions from fans

Logan Paul is gearing up for a six-round exhibition boxing match against Dillon Danis on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

The lead-up to this match has been nothing short of controversial. Ever since the fight was announced in July, 'El Jefe' took a provocative approach by sharing personal photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. Danis' social media stunts have resulted in legal actions, with Agdal taking Danis to court and obtaining a restraining order against him.

A recent video of Logan Paul's training has emerged on social media, offering a glimpse of 'The Maverick' as he works on the heavy bag.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

However, the training video elicited a diverse range of responses from the fans.

One fan wrote:

"Same as before like a scammer."

Another wrote:

"Dude is looking massive. If he catches Dillon, it’s over. If Dillon can somehow gas out Logan then I think he’ll win."

Check out some more reactions below:

"As he has always looked lol no improvement."

"Anyone can do this. Literrally my daughters punch waaaaay faster than this steroid mucher."

"Like he still doesn't know how to fight 👀🤣☠️😂😭"

"Roided. Love it."

"He’s looking good 🔥"

"Yeah he’s winning against Dillon🙌🏿"

"Logan Paul’s getting hit with a right hook all day every day 😂"

Credits: @HappyPunch on X

Logan Paul's fiancée will be in attendance for his fight against Dillon Danis

Nina Agdal will be present at ringside to show her support for her fiancée, Logan Paul, in his match against Dillon Danis.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Maverick' confirmed that Agdal will be there at the AO Arena on October 14 to cheer him on. Paul emphasized that the 31-year-old model is undisturbed by Danis' actions.

"She'll be there, it's not a physical restraining order," said Paul. "The response that Nina is exhibiting, and the strength of her character is the reason that I asked her to marry me. This woman is incredible. I love her so much. She is the person who I want to mother my children, and I admire her. She honestly inspires me, and she’s handling all this great."

Check out Paul's comments below (from 19:36):

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates