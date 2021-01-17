Anyone considering crackstreams to watch UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar should remember Dana White's warning

The UFC's triple-header fight week will begin tonight with Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar headlining the first of three upcoming events. UFC Fight Island 7 will also mark the promotion's return to the cable network after more than two years, as the event's main card will be broadcast live on ABC Network.

Considering many fight fans may not have access to the channel, it'ss likely many will resort to using crackstreams or other illegal streaming sites to catch the action - an unfortunate occurrence every fight week.

UFC President Dana White has been repeatedly clamoring about the trouble that streaming illegally may bring to tackle the issue. White had warned that he has a "surprise" for all those who will use pirated sites to watch the UFC events.

Although White has not made it clear what the UFC plans to do, his consistent warnings should not be taken for granted.

"I look forward to the crying and begging" - UFC President Dana White

Considering that the UFC lost out on their gate revenues for the majority of 2020, illegal streaming has only rubbed salt into the promotion's wound, forcing Dana White to "catch" the illegal streamers.

Speaking to TheMacLife, White had stated that he looks forward to "crying and begging" from those who resort to piracy.

“We’ve been one of the leagues that has been so proactive on piracy. I love how cool and tough these guys act on social media because let me tell you what, we’ve caught a lot of people. Let me tell you what they do: they cry. They cry and they beg not to be prosecuted and all this other stuff," said White.

White further added that the UFC prevailed over a huge hurdle of piracy in 2020, and the online pirates will be caught in 2021.

“We just overcame a huge hurdle in the piracy world and we’re going to catch some of these guys in 2021 and I look forward to the crying and the begging. We’ll see how tough they are when they get caught."