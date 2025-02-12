“Anyone would do” - Aliff ready for title shot or top 5 opponent after huge knockout win at ONE Fight Night 28

Aliff Sor Dechapan doesn't have a desired opponent in mind for his next ONE Championship appearance.

On Feb. 7, Aliff fought for the first time in 2025 at ONE Fight Night 28. The strawweight Muay Thai striker was matched up against Shamil Adukhov after his original opponent, Thongpoon, pulled out due to an illness.

Aliff secured a first-round knockout against Adukhov to showcase his evolving skillset. The 22-year-old extended his winning streak to three fights, solidifying him as a top contender in the strawweight Muay Thai division.

Following his impressive performance, Aliff did a post-fight interview backstage with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post. The Thai phenom was asked about potentially re-booking his fight against Thongpoon, leading to the following response:

"I don’t really have a specific request. But anyone would do."

ONE Fight Night 28 went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The replay of the February 7 event can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, two-sport world champion Prajanchai successfully defended his strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza. Prajanchai defeated Barboza by fourth-round TKO (doctor's stoppage) to earn a well-deserved $100,000 performance bonus.

Check out Aliff's entire post-fight interview with Nick Atkin below:

Aliff Sor Dechapan's run in ONE Championship

Aliff Sor Dechapan's ONE Championship tenure started in April 2023. The Thai striker quickly established a presence in the strawweight Muay Thai division with four consecutive wins on the Friday Fights circuit, including three by knockout.

In April 2024, Aliff tested himself in kickboxing and suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Zhang Peimian. Three months later, he returned to Muay Thai and endured his lone promotional loss in the sport, a split decision against recent title challenger Ellis Badr Barboza.

Aliff has since silenced the doubters with three consecutive Muay Thai wins against Zakaria El Jamari (first-round knockout), Walter Goncalves (unanimous decision), and Shamil Adhukhov (first-round knockout).

At 22 years old, Aliff is knocking on the door of a strawweight Muay Thai title shot against two-sport world champion Prajanchai.

Check out Aliff's knockout against Shamil Adukhov below:

