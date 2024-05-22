"Anyone's game" - Fans chime in on Superlek Kiatmoo9's world title challenge against Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

Fans are split on the upcoming world title fight between flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek and two-sport bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty.

Over the past year, Haggerty has made history by defeating Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade to claim ONE bantamweight gold in kickboxing and Muay Thai. On September 6, 'The General' looks to further his legacy with a historic world title defense against Superlek in the "Art of Eight Limbs."

ONE recently promoted Haggerty's must-see ONE 168: Denver matchup against Superlek on Instagram by posting a highlight of the two-sport world champion defending the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Fans took to the comment section and showed support for 'The Kicking Machine':

"Superlek stoppage 3-4 round"

"Team Superlek all day!"

"Superlek wins by whatever he wants"

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty's supporters also showed up in the Instagram comment section to voice their confidence:

"Every one doubt @jhaggerty_ when he fight nong o, every one said easy fight, and then booooom, nong O kiss the floor, let's do it again champs"

"there is no doubt, Haggerty will win this time"

"Haggerty ko round 3”

Instagram comments

Fans expecting Fight of the Year contender between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek

Regardless of who wins, Jonathan Haggerty vs Superlek has the potential to be one of the greatest fights in promotional history. Therefore, many fans aren't focused on a prediction and are more intrigued by the stylistic clash. The following comments were featured on the previously mentioned Instagram post:

"No matter what the result, we know the fight is going to be one for the ages"

"John haggerty has improved himself with his skills ...what I'm saying is its possible , but then again the fighting game is anyones game. Just one clean shot could end the fight ... its just a matter of who lands it first..."

Instagram comments

ONE 168 goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for the promotion's highly-anticipated return to North America. Tickets for the event featuring various ONE Championship superstars can be found here.