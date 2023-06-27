“Anything for a ££££” - ‘Blonde Bomber’ Ebanie Bridges sparks intense reactions from fans with Wall Street Memes cryptocurrency push

IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges has made headlines by revealing her collaboration with Wall Street Memes cryptocurrency. Bridges have become the first official ambassador for the meme coin.

Check out the announcement video below:

'The Blonde Bomber' faced swift backlash from fans following her announcement of partnering with meme cryptocurrency. Fans expressed their skepticism regarding her involvement with a meme coin, citing previous instances where companies misled customers with false projections related to meme coins. The news sparked a heated and intense response from fans, with many voicing their doubts and questioning the legitimacy of the venture.

Instagram user @david_a45_ questioned Ebanie Bridges' being involved:

"Silly move this one."

Another user @aaronconnellofficial remarked:

"Just the mention of the word meme being associated with a crypto coin is more than enough red flags to not get involved. Plus the golden days of crypto have gone. Especially with so many coins that fly out of nowhere and pull scams on people is the reason why many people don't bother anymore."

@manpromisingyoung slammed Ebanie Bridges for being an OnlyF*ns model:

"OnlyF*ns wasn’t enough that you’re now trying to do this to scam people outta their hard-earned money?"

Another user @grantmitchell86 shared the same feelings:

"So you’re hoping to baffle people with your b**bs now in order to lure them into investing in dodgy crypto … 🤦‍♂️"

Instagram user @mcguiganliam remarked:

"Seriously stroking people now with crypto scams anything for a ££££"

Credits: @ebaine_bridges on Instagram

Check out some more reactions below:

Ebanie Bridges explores the fad of wearing bare-minimum lingerie during weighing ins

Ebanie Bridges has not only gained acclaim for her boxing skills but also captured attention with her captivating weigh-in outfits. The multi-faceted athlete, who is also recognized as an OnlyF*ns star, showcases a unique and stylish ensemble during each weigh-in.

Her outfits are a seamless combination of elegance and sportiness, with brilliant colors and sophisticated patterns that complement her exuberant personality. These unusual decisions have occasionally drawn a lot of attention and stirred discussions on social media.

In a recent conversation on BitcoinCasinos, 'The Blonde Bomber' touched upon her outfit selection:

"I just want to be comfortable, it’s not like I’m being big-headed or anything like that. I like to wear what I look good in and I seem to break the internet now no matter what I wear as ‘my thing’ seems to be a big deal. I wear lingerie and I think it’s classy what I wear – it’s nice, elegant, and not anything too trashy."

She added:

"It’s not about competing; it’s just about doing what’s right for me and ‘doing me’ always works. While my past as a bodybuilder and stage presence helps me being comfortable for the weigh-ins and the poses etc."

Check out Ebanie Bridges' interview below (comments from 1:50):

Poll : 0 votes