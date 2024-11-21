"Anything can happen" - Jonathan Di Bella will take Rui Botelho knockout if it comes

Jonathan Di Bella won't think twice if a knockout opportunity presents itself against Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26.

The Canadian-Italian superstar hopes to reverse his fortunes in his return to action in a strawweight kickboxing tilt against the Portuguese striker on Dec. 6 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After having his unbeaten streak wiped out against Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 68 — a duel for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title that he thought he won — Di Bella aims to get his career back on track inside the very same venue.

As nice as it'll be for him to wrap his comeback with a knockout, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing Star athlete and former divisional king refuses to go head-hunting in this contest.

Still, he'll be more than happy if he gets to send Botelho packing early. Jonathan Di Bella told ONE Championship:

"I'm not going to look for a knockout, but anything can happen. If it comes, it comes. But it's just to win, you know? I just play to win."

Jonathan Di Bella expects a "tricky" outing against Botelho in Lumpinee

Despite having his eyes locked on victory No.13, Jonathan Di Bella believes he'd be in for a proper test against Botelho on fight night.

The European kickboxing champion may have struggled to hit the ground running at the start of his ONE Championship career.

However, he's bounced back with solid wins over Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Zhang Peimian, showcasing that he's still very much a threat to the fighters in the upper echelons of the division.

Di Bella is well aware of this and expects his counterpart to bring the heat, as he told Sportskeeda MMA:

"He's very aggressive. He's tricky, and he's gonna...he's gonna come to fight. And he has a lot of energy, and he's gonna bring that energy and throw a lot of shots and come at me and try to knock me out. So yeah, it's gonna be good. I like it."

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 6, in U.S. primetime.

