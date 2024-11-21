Jarred Brooks sees a lot of similarities between him and ONE Fight Night 26 foe Reece McLaren: “He studies a lot too”

Jarred Brooks acknowledged how Reece McLaren "studies a lot" heading into his fights.

In March, Brooks' run as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion ended when he was disqualified for slamming Joshua Pacio on his head. Five months later, 'The Monkey God' bounced back by submitting Gustavo Balart in round one of the ONE Fight Night 24 main event to claim the division's interim title.

On Dec. 6, Brooks will temporarily leave his path of regaining the undisputed strawweight MMA throne. Instead, the American superstar is scheduled to fight at flyweight against McLaren, which goes down at ONE Fight Night 26.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks compared himself to McLaren by pointing out a pre-fight trait they have in common:

"Yeah, you know, I don't want to give, because I know that Reece, he studies a lot too. He's kind of like me. He loves to study, book to book. So then you're worried about four different things. Then I can focus on what I need to narrow down on, and that's finishing Reece McLaren anyway."

Reece McLaren vs. Jarred Brooks goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The Dec. 6 event featuring two world title fights in Bangkok, Thailand can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out Jared Brooks' entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Jarred Brooks eyes two-division MMA supremacy over the next year

Jarred Brooks will undoubtedly fight Joshua Pacio for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title. The highly-anticipated trilogy bout has been postponed due to Pacio recovering from a torn ACL suffered in training.

In the meantime, Brooks has a massive opportunity to take over another division. The ONE flyweight MMA world title is vacant due to Demetrious Johnson retiring.

Therefore, the winner between Brooks and Reece McLaren might be matched up against Adriano Moraes for the empty flyweight throne.

Brooks is arguably a few wins away from joining an exclusive club of two-division world champions. Only time will tell if 'The Monkey God' can emerge victorious from the potential killer's row of McLaren, Pacio, and Moraes.

