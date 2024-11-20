"It's a great blockbuster fight" - Jarred Brooks believes Reece McLaren test will inch him closer to vacant flyweight MMA gold

Jarred Brooks is ready to break new ground in his career when he makes his return at ONE Fight Night 26 next month.

The interim ONE strawweight MMA world champion is back in action and is looking to kick off a new chapter in his career.

With his trilogy fight unification bout at strawweight with Joshua Pacio still awaiting the return of the Filipino champion, Brooks has set his sights on a new goal in the meantime.

On December 6, he moves up to flyweight for a clash with Reece McLaren at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

The 33-year-old Australian, a fourth-ranked contender in flyweight, is a true veteran of the weight class, having faced many of the top names during his time in ONE.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Jarred Brooks spoke about being excited to test himself against McLaren before moving on to the very top of the division:

"And I think that it's going to be a great blockbuster fight for ONE Championship too. And I think it's a great opportunity for me to get my hands on Moraes and get my hands on the flyweight title."

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks can capitalize on a huge opportunity

Jarred Brooks was never going to move up to flyweight just to stay busy and make up the numbers.

'The Monkey God' wants to dominate and a win over Reece McLaren puts him right in the mix which is especially important right now.

The flyweight world championship is currently vacant due to Demetrious Johnson's retirement at ONE 168: Denver in September.

With former divisional king Adriano Moraes returning to the win column with a submission win over Danny Kingad at ONE 169, a win for Brooks could set him up for a huge clash with Moraes in the near future.

