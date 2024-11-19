Jarred Brooks believes he “can win another world championship” ahead of flyweight move against Reece McLaren

Jarred Brooks isn't content with reigning over just one division.

The ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion will move up a weight class and face off against Reece McLaren in a flyweight MMA tussle at the stacked ONE Fight Night 26 card on Dec. 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

While it may come as a surprise as to why Brooks decided to go up to the 135-pound division, it's not unusual for the American star to look for every possible challenge in ONE Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Brooks wrote that he wants to test his limits at every possible opportunity and that he's confident he can capture another world title at a heavier weight class.

Jarred Brooks posted:

"'Life is like Everest—hard to climb, but if you persevere, you’ll see the world from a height you once thought unreachable.' I am trying to do what my mind tells me what to do ,and that is test myself against the best in the world at at 135 . My mind tells me I can win another world championship, God willing I will follow through on my climb . WATCH ME DEC 6th on @amazonprime @onechampionship."

This isn't the first time that Brooks will go up in weight, as he once challenged Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13.

Although Brooks fell short in his bid for two-sport supremacy, he could make his case for a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title if he gets past McLaren in Bangkok.

McLaren is the number four contender in the division, and a win for Brooks could justify his chance at the gold.

ONE Fight Night 26 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jarred Brooks sees Reece McLaren as his first obstacle in establishing dominance in flyweight

Jarred Brooks is determined to establish his presence at another weight class.

'The Monkey God' said in an interview with the MMA Superfan that he sees Reece McLaren as the first hurdle in establishing his presence at the flyweight MMA division.

"I'm putting my balls on the table, and I'm like, hey, I get past Reece McLaren, then I show you guys that I can be the best of the best in the world at flyweight as well. And that's my goal. It's not - it's not about accolades. It's about proving to people."

Jarred Brooks, however, still has an inevitable clash against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio when the Filipino star heals up from his knee injury for their world title unification showdown.

