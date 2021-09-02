"Appreciate this message greatly" - Conor McGregor responds to Anderson Silva's advice with a heartfelt note

It isn't often Conor McGregor posts anything nice about his fellow fighters, but the Irishman appears to have been touched by Anderson Silva's advice for recovering from his injury.

'The Notorious' took to Instagram to express his gratitude to Silva, who recently sent him positive vibes by giving him tips on how to take the long road to recovery. McGregor posted a photo of himself and Silva with the caption:

"I appreciate this message greatly Anderson, thank you. You know, since this freak injury happened to me, I’ve had very little support from my fellow colleagues. In fact quite the exact opposite. The claws came out. But no worries! I love a little scratch from a bitch. See yous when I get ya’s you’s little nobodies!"

Conor McGregor is presently out of commission after breaking his tibia in the main event of UFC 264. Silva, of course, understands what McGregor has been going through because he too suffered a broken leg injury during his rematch with Chris Weidman almost eight years ago.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the Brazilian legend sent out words of encouragement to McGregor by saying:

"I think for Conor right now, it's about taking time, continuing to work, continuing to do the physiotherapy, continuing to work the upper body and take mind outside the fight game. Keep the focus on your girlfriend and don't think about you go fight tomorrow or in six months. Just recover the body. Stay ready and prepare your mind."

Anderson Silva explains how difficult Conor McGregor's recovery is going to be

Anderson Silva admitted it was difficult to return to elite form after suffering a gruesome injury. He added that Conor McGregor might face the same hardships as he did, but said nothing is impossible.

"Well, it's tough when you are training at this level it's very tough," Silva said. "When you prepare your mind and your body for a fight at this level, the same level Conor fights, same level of the guys fighting Weidman you know? It's tough [but] everything is possible because it's a fight. You don't go to joke in this game, you go to war, and everything is possible."

Watch Anderson Silva's interview with Submission Radio:

It took Anderson Silva 13 months to make a complete recovery and return to action. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor's posts indicate that he wants to make a comeback the soonest he can, but a medical ban prevents him from competing until January 2022.

