Are Austin McBroom and KSI fighting each other in a boxing match?

After his impressive win over Bryce Hall, Austin McBroom is looking ahead to the future for his next boxing fight. On the list of potential opponents, one celebrity stands out the most.

British YouTuber, rapper and boxer KSI shares an intense rivalry with Bryce Hall. The TikTok star was the instigator of the feud and usually started their Twitter beefs, but KSI never backed down. After being dominated by McBroom during their fight, a fight with KSI will not materialize for Hall.

But Austin McBroom vs. KSI is now suddenly a very real possibility. The YouTube stars don't have animosity between them, but this did not stop them from teasing their fans with a potential fight.

KSI commented on an Instagram post from The Bread Batch where they asked their fans who would win in a boxing fight between KSI and Austin McBroom. McBroom also responded, and fans may now have a fight on their hands. None of this sat well with Jake Paul as he has been looking to fight KSI himself.

The rumors escalated further when McBroom teased a sequel to the Battle of the Platforms in his new YouTube video.

As of now, there has been no formal announcement, and it's all speculation. However, KSI's comments and Austin McBroom's interest imply that a fight is in the works. Fans are now hoping to watch two of the biggest YouTubers in the world go at it in the ring.

Austin McBroom beats Bryce Hall via TKO

All of this was preceded by McBroom beating Bryce Hall to give team YouTube a dominant win at the Social Gloves Event. Just one TikTokker won his fight with rest being dominated by YouTubers. Austin McBroom's decisive win put an end to the proceedings.

The fight was a one-sided beatdown from start to finish as Hall couldn't keep up with McBroom's striking. The referee eventually put a stop to the fight in the third round. It was a huge win for the American YouTuber, who can now build on this to go for bigger opponents.

Edited by Jack Cunningham