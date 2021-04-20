Are Conor McGregor's latest McGregor FAST MMA gloves available for purchase yet?

The McGregor FAST MMA gloves unveiled by Conor McGregor recently were presented to the winners of a contest held last month. However, the limited-edition gloves have not been listed for purchase on the McGregor FAST website.

The winners of the McGregor FAST Fighting Words contest, which ended on March 17th, were awarded the custom-made gloves, along with a personal video message from the Notorious One himself.

Conor McGregor also posted an image of the prototype of McGregor FAST MMA gloves on Twitter. A note beside the gloves, signed by Team McGregor FAST, read:

"Congratulations. You have been selected as a winner of the McGregor FAST Fighting Words contest. Your commitment to training with the focus and intensity of a champion will not go unrewarded. In addition to the transformative fitness results, please enjoy these custom limited edition McGregor FAST gloves. Thank you for training FAST."

McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves!

"McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves! Download the app and join the team today! @McGregorFast," wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

The winners of the Fighting Words contest, which ended on St. Patrick's Day, were selected from participants who had sent in their transformation stories.

Who is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor is set to face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier next. The two combatants will lock horns for the third time at UFC 264. In their first meeting back in 2014, Conor McGregor defeated Poirier in the first round.

However, in their second UFC encounter, McGregor was handed the first TKO loss of his career by the Louisianan at UFC 257. The two rivals are now 1-1 in the head-to-head record.

The blockbuster event is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10th.