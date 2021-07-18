Are Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev biological brothers?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are not biological brothers, but they share a brotherly bond between themselves. The two have been training together since childhood under the tutelage of Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Growing up together in Dagestan, Russia, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov became good friends over the years. Islam Makhachev was always a permanent fixture in Khabib Nurmagomedov's corner for most of his octagon outings. Now that Nurmagomedov is retired, and Makhachev continues his ascent to the top of the lightweight division, 'The Eagle' corners his teammate for all his fights.

During Khabib Nurmagomedov's title reign, Makhachev intentionally didn't make the push towards the top of the 155lb division because he wanted to avoid fighting his friend. Khabib's late father Abdulmanap also wanted Makhachev to claim the lightweight throne once his son was done fighting.

In an interview with RT Sport, VP of International Talent at Dominance MMA Management, Rizvan Magomedov, talked about the bond between Nurmagomedov and Makhachev.

“Well, I’m going to disclose some secrets to you now. The UFC used to not give Islam enough attention because they knew, if he had made it to the title shot, he wouldn’t fight Khabib. What if he eliminated all the top contenders and then refused to fight Khabib? They are not just friends, they are brothers. They have been training together for their entire lives. There’s no title in the world that can split them apart.” said Magomedov.

Islam Makhachev doesn't like being compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Due to notable similarities in their fighting styles, Islam Makhachev is often compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev is also touted as the next Khabib. However, these comparisons irk Makhachev, and he made that very clear recently.

“No, because he [Khabib] is a champion. This is not just a champion, this is my big brother. Now he’s my coach too. Through all of my professional career he has been my sparring partner.” Makhachev said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov tells me the plan is for Islam Makhachev to get one more fight near the end of the year, get a finish, and be named Fighter of the Year. He's 2-0 with two finishes so far. He'd have to beat out some tough competition. Usman, Moreno, Ngannou are tops, I'd say. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2021

Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) tells me he his ideal next fight would be Michael Chandler. Interested in Rafael dos Anjos and Tony Ferguson, as well. He also says he thinks Dustin Poirier will be the champion, when he gets his shot at a UFC title. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2021

Makhachev scored a big win over Thiago Moises at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 31 event and is now looking to fight a top-ranked contender next.

