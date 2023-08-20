"Are you kidding me" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov confronted Hasbulla for not greeting him

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for being a respectful individual. 'The Eagle' once shared a light moment with Russian media personality Hasbulla Magomedov and jokingly chastised his compatriot for not greeting him on a football field.

"Hasby, Hasby, are you kidding me? Where is your Salam Alaikum?"

Hasbulla Magomedov belongs to Makhachkala, Russia, and has earned himself the nickname 'Mini Khabib'. He is often seen around Dagestani fighters and is also on good terms with current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Hasbulla signed a five-year deal with the UFC in 2022 and was entrusted with promoting the affairs of the organization. His reportedly lucrative contract involves media-related work, excluding appearances in the octagon.

Nate Diaz claims to be a "real fighter" in comparison to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz is not a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov or his wrestling style.

Diaz returned to fighting on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas against Jake Paul in a 10-round boxing bout. He lost via unanimous decision.

This was Diaz's first appearance in combat sports since UFC 279 in September 2022, where he beat Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission in his last fight with the UFC.

The bad blood between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz has been the talk of the MMA universe for a long time. In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the Stockton native didn't hold back and mocked Nurmagomedov and his friend, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier, by saying:

“But the style in general, he’s not a real fighter. Him, ‘DC’ [Daniel Cormier], certain guys. I’m just not interested in that kind of fighting at all. Not wrestling because I love wrestling... I’m a real fighter. I like real fighters who fight for real.”

