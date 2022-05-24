"Are you all trying to get rid of Holly Holm?" - Stephen Thompson believes Holly Holm was robbed of a win against Ketlen Vieira

Stephen Thompson recently reacted to Holly Holm suffering a decision loss against Ketlen Vieira this past weekend.

Vieira earned a split decision in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card despite 'The Preacher's Daughter' having a significant advantage in numbers. 'Wonderboy' reacted to the same and shared his take on the decision as he said that the former bantamweight champion should have gotten the nod on the judges' scorecards.

Here's what the former welterweight title challenger stated on his YouTube channel:

"You look at the stats, Holly Holm should have won. I mean she had 10 minutes of control time, she landed the more strikes, I don't know how she got out of that rear-naked choke... She got the control time, she landed, she got out of a deep choke, it's like, how did she not win this fight? What were the judges looking at? I don't know if you saw the stats or not."

Thompson further questioned what fight the judges were watching. He even went on to ask if they were trying to get Holm out of the UFC as he added:

"It's almost like, are you all trying to get rid of Holly Holm? What were you watching right now? It was Holm's win for sure."

Ketlen Vieira earned back-to-back wins against two former UFC champions in the process. She previously defeated Miesha Tate in November.

Watch Stephen Thompson talk about Holm vs. Vieira:

What's next for Holly Holm in the UFC?

Holm had her two-fight winning streak snapped with the recent loss. She came into the clash on the back of two decision victories against Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana.

This was the first time she had stepped into the octagon since 2020. While a win would have done her a world of good, the loss stunned her momentum to some extent.

Watch Holm's octagon interview at UFC Vegas 55:

Despite her loss, Holm sits at the No. 2 spot in the UFC women's bantamweight rankings. She is also ranked No. 8 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings. One can expect Holm to get a top-ranked opponent when the 40-year-old eventually decides to get back in action.

Edited by Genci Papraniku