'Arguably the most impressive bottom-game BJJ I’ver ever seen’ - Craig Jones has high praise for UFC 295 main card fighter

Craig Jones is regarded as one of the leading Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world right now.

The Australian is coming off a recent submission victory against UFC middleweight Gerald Meerschaert, the man with the most submission wins in the history of the 185 lb. division, at Polaris 26.

Jones recently previewed this weekend's UFC 295 card, set to take place in Madison Square Garden.

Craig Jones shared enormous praise for one of the fighters on the pay-per-view main card, namely Mexican Diego Lopes.

Lopes, currently 22-6 in MMA, made his promotional debut on short-notice against top-10 ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev at UFC 288. The fight was immensely competititve, with Evloev being awarded a decision win.

The Brazilian-born Mexican bounced back from his loss with a submission win over Gavin Tucker at UFC Nashville, and will now take on Pat Sabatini in his third fight at UFC 295.

Craig Jones praised the Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills of Diego Lopes during his UFC 295 preview, saying this:

"He came in against Movsar Evloev... I still to this day think [Lopes] won that fight, even though he was in bottom position. Some of the best bottom-game jiu-jitsu I've ever seen. He even submitted Gavin Tucker in his previous fight, which is crazy 'cause obviouly Tucker is a fantastic grappler himself. I'm leaning towards Diego Lopes in this fight 100% percent."

Watch the video below from 22:35:

Craig Jones reveals Islam Makhachev may have suffered severe damage to his leg against Alex Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev silenced all doubters and proved he could strike with the best stand-up artists in MMA when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 last month.

Makhachev landed a superb headkick that wobbled 'The Great' before the fight was finished on the ground in Round 1.

The lightweight king asserted himself as one of, if not the best fighter in the world right now, and a highly-anticipated rematch with Charles Oliveira, as well as a possible clash with Justin Gaethje, awaits Makhachev.

Craig Jones, a teammate of Volkanovski, recently revealed that the Dagestani may have suffered severe damage to his leg following the fight. Jones, alongside 'The Great', were pictured at the same restaurant as Makhachev the day after UFC 294, where the Australian saw his injuries.

During a recent episode of the El Segundo Podcast, Craig Jones said this:

"He was actually limping on his leg. I think he might've broken his leg or something when he kicked Volk's head... His leg looked quite injured, so I said to Volk, 'Man if you ate that, you had [the fight] in the bag, he had a broken leg.' You know what I mean."

Watch the video below from 26:35: