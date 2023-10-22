“That kick was there all f***ing day” - Demetrious Johnson speaks out after accurately predicting Islam Makhachev’s head kick KO

Demetrious Johnson has once again proved why he has one of the best fighting minds of all time after correctly predicting Islam Makhachev's recent KO win.

Makhachev took on Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 294 this weekend, in an epic rematch of their clash in February at UFC Perth.

'The Great' accepted the bout on short notice following Charles Oliveira's withdrawal due to injury, but Volkanovski dismissed the lack of preparation time as a factor heading into fight night.

Several days ago, Demetrious Johnson broke down the UFC 294 main event, where he pointed to Islam Makhachev's left kick being a potential fight-ending weapon.

During his UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski breakdown, 'Mighty Mouse' said this:

"This is where he should be blasting that f***ing body kick. Blasting the leg too, and then go up to the head, just blasting it."

Johnson then reacted to his correct prediction by saying this:

"Easy! That kick was there all f***ing day. All day! When you're fighting someone who's longer. I know this game so well because I've had to deal with it..."

Islam Makhachev's stunning first-round KO win over Alexander Volkanovski has likely put an end to the healthy rivalry between the lightweight and featherweight champions.

'The Great' could certainly work his way back to a title shot at 155 pounds, but the likelihood of that fight being against Makhachev is slim.

Demetrious Johnson thanks BJJ world champ for showing him the "levels" to grappling

Demetrious Johnson was recently captured training with BJJ gi and no-gi world champion Lucas Pinheiro.

Pinheiro is currently on a hot streak, having lost only once in nine matches this year against Fabricio Andrey, who is one of BJJ's rising stars.

'Mighty Mouse' recently competed in the Master's Division of the IBJJF World Championships at brown belt, where he won gold in the Masters 2 featherweight division.

Demetrious Johnson now appears to be targeting future grappling tournaments after being spotted training with Lucas Pinheiro, and 'Mighty Mouse' was no doubt on the end of some grueling rounds of rolling with the BJJ black belt.

Following their training session, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion took to Instagram and wrote this:

"It was an honor to roll with @lucaspinheirobjj he showed me there are levels to this game that i need to strive for. Thank you sir osss."

