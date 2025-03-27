Ariel Helwani backs Alex Pereira for comeback story after Magomed Ankalaev loss at UFC 313

Alex Pereira's knockout streak at light heavyweight ended at UFC 313, where he lost the title to Magomed Ankalaev. Prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is confident that 'Poatan' can reclaim the title in a potential rematch.

Ad

The 37-year-old frequently does in-person interviews with Helwani, and the duo have built a close relationship. On the other hand, Magomed Ankalaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has a contentious relationship with the MMA journalist.

After a recent interview, Helwani shared a social media post with an image and video. The 42-year-old stood with Pereira and Plinio Cruz in the picture, while the video showed the Canadian and Brazlian embracing after doing 'Poatan's' signature walkout.

Ad

Trending

"The Chama comeback will be greater than the Chama setback. Obrigado Alex Pereira and Plinio Cruz," Helwani captioned the post with a bold claim.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Plinio Cruz seemed to be happy with how the interview went as he wrote:

"Great times Ariel, Chama"

Popular American musician Travis Barker also reacted, commenting:

"Chama"

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @arielhelwani on Instagram]

As for what's next, Alex Pereira asserted in the interview that a rematch is what he wants. He cited that both his and Ankalaev's managers are close with the UFC, and with everybody in the same boat, there won't be any problems standing against it.

Ad

Alex Pereira discloses fighting Magomed Ankalaev with an injury

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently claimed on his podcast that Alex Pereira fought Magomed Ankalaev with a hand injury and illness. Pereira addressed the claim in his interview with Ariel Helwani.

The 37-year-old admitted he was injured but refused to dive into it. Citing that Ankalaev might also have had injuries whilst fighting, 'Poatan' promised to reveal more details after a victory in the rematch:

Ad

"I'm not trying to take away from Ankalaev. Many people try to do that kind of thing. I'm not this type of guy. Everybody goes through problems. I'm sure he had his own problems too. I had mine. My hand is fine, but it did happen, a lot of things, but I don't want to use that as an excuse."

Ad

'Poatan' notably fought with an injury before. In his last title defense at UFC 307, the 37-year-old defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. just weeks after antibiotic treatment. He was also injured both times he fought Jiri Prochazka.

Check out Alex Pereira's comments about his injury below (4:04):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.