When Brock Lesnar came in, he was like a caveman - Ariel Helwani claims Bo Nickal can beat a top-15 fighter right now

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was amongst many in the MMA community who were enraptured by Bo Nickal's performance in Dana White's Contender Series.

Nickal impressed everyone when he made quick work of Donovan Beard with a first-round triangle choke in his second appearance on the show. The three-time NCAA Division I national champion finally laid hands on the coveted UFC contract and achieved the distinguished honor of having his character in the UFC 4 game.

MMA pundits, fellow fighters, fans and journalists couldn't help but appreciate Nickal's phlegm and determination. Besides his accomplishments in the world of combat sports and an undefeated run as a mixed martial artist, the American has a marketable personality.

In the latest segment of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani jogged the memory to when Brock Lesnar transitioned to the UFC while heaping praise on Nickal:

"He transitioned to three different subs [submission attempts] there and finally gets the triangle. It's incredible what he's doing. It's absolutely incredible. With the poise, with the confidence, with the calmness. Yes we've seen great wrestlers come in. But like when Brock Lesnar, for example, came in, he was like a caveman. He didn't really know anything more than attack this guy, take him down and then hammer fist him."

Helwani added:

"All I'm saying is, it's been a long time since we've seen a prospect with this kind of ceiling. And what is the ceiling? I think he can beat a top-15 guy right now."

Watch the video below:

Ariel Helwani believes Bo Nickal vs. Khamzat Chimaev would be "super interesting"

Following his first-round victory over Donovan Beard in DWCS, Bo Nickal spared no time to call his shot against rising welterweight superstar Khamzat Chimaev.

The 26-year-old claimed that he fancies his chances against the undefeated Chechen-born Swede and respects his skillsets.

Full interview: Bo Nickal knows he's "probably not" going to get Khamzat Chimaev next, but says their fight is inevitable.Full interview: bit.ly/3CdoOhq Bo Nickal knows he's "probably not" going to get Khamzat Chimaev next, but says their fight is inevitable. 👀Full interview: bit.ly/3CdoOhq https://t.co/UkXvzi1Gx4

Helwani weighed in on the idea of Bo Nickal fighting Khamzat Chimaev on the latest episode of The MMA Hour and said:

"I think him [Bo Nickal] vs. Khamzat would be super interesting. I'm not advocating it right now, you want to build this sort of thing. But you've got an American-born, American-bread, national champion wrestler from an institution like Penn state coming in and doing that. This guy could be a gigantic star."

