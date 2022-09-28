"There is literally 20 Top 10 guys still not in the game lol" - Fans disgruntled after Dana White announces Bo Nickal and Raul Rosas Jr. will be added to UFC 4

UFC President Dana White recently announced that two of the in-demand graduates from Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) Bo Nickal and Raul Rosas Jr. will be added to UFC 4. Irate fans swarmed the post on Twitter, adducing a number of reasons for their dissatisfaction.

MMA's sought-after young prospect Bo Nickal was signed to the UFC roster in his second appearance at DWCS 56.

Dana White announced during the post-event interview with Laura Sanko that besides being awarded the coveted UFC contract, Bo Nickal and last week's alumni Raul Rosas Jr. will also be added to the UFC video game:

"So I asked the fans to vote. On one of the social media platforms, Rosas was winning and on the other one Bo was winning. So I said to hell with it, we'll take them both."

UFC



"Get ready to play as BREAKING NEWS: We have TWO #DWCS fighters joining UFC 4! Get ready to play as Bo Nickal & Raul Rosas Jr.!"

MMA fans were disgruntled, bearing in mind that several fighters in the top-10 of the roster are yet to get their character in the game. One fan wrote:

"There is literally 20 Top 10 guys still not in the game lol."

"There is literally 20 Top 10 guys still not in the game lol."

Another fan listed a bunch of fighter names that are missing from the game:

"Pierera, Jamal hill, Pavlovic, Tybura, Royval, Gamrot, Merab, Ricky Simone, Tsarkyuan, Fiziev. Not even close to all the ranked fighter missing."

Yet another fan wrote:

"65 currently ranked fighters are not in the game."

"65 currently ranked fighters are not in the game."

"He will almost certainly be added the week of the title fight if not earlier, they're probably saving him for then, but yeah it's criminal some of these guys are still left out"

"A 17 year old in the game but the man who put their boy in a coma isn't in it smh"

"It's cool to put some of this seasons contender guys in but Joe pyfer should definitely get in as well there's a lot of people that should be in still waiting for Maycee Barber to be added"

Bo Nickal weighs in on Raul Rosas Jr. winning the UFC contract before him

It was a good day in the office for 26-year-old Bo Nickal, who not only earned a fancied UFC contract, but also got voted by fans for his character to be added to the UFC 4 game.

Nickal submitted Donovan Beard with a first-round triangle choke and finally landed the UFC contract.

Another fighter to hold the distinguished honor is the newly signed fighter on the UFC roster, Raul Rosas Jr. The 17-year-old became the youngest fighter to be signed to the organization after he stole the show at DWCS 55.

Bo Nickal missed out on the opportunity to sign the contract in his first DWCS appearance despite his dominant display. Dana White suggested that he would like the former NCAA Division I wrestler to fight once more in the series.

The American reacted to Rosa. Jr.'s achievements in an interview with Full Send MMA and said:

“I don’t really care – do your thing. Good for you! The youngest fighter on the roster. Congratulations! That’s amazing. Amazing accomplishment. I’m not really one to hate at all, so do your thing. That’s dope. I’m on my own path."

