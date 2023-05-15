Myla Hill, daughter of NBA legend Grant Hill, continued on her perfect run in amateur mixed martial arts competition with a decisive submission victory this past weekend.

Following two consecutive victories, both of which came by finishes, Hill returned to action this past weekend. She fought on the All In Combat 2 event against Jakeya Keglar on 13th May at the Castine Center in Mandeville, Louisiana.

The young 21-year-old showcased outstanding grappling technique by securing a submission victory via standing guillotine choke in the first round.

Myla Hill's victory, according to many, including veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was reminiscent of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones' submission victory over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140. Jones, with his relentless pace, went toe-to-toe with striking specialist Machida at UFC 140.

Jones saw an opening in the second round and quickly sank a guillotine choke from a standing position, putting Machida out like a light. This triumph showcased Jones' incredible versatility and cemented his status as one of the best fighters on the UFC roster.

Reacting to Myla Hill's victory on Twitter, Ariel Helwani wrote:

"Myla Hil, daughter of basketball legend @realgranthill33 [Grant Hill], wins another MMA fight. This time she looks like Jon Jones circa UFC 140. Damn."

Myla Hill's father Grant Hill, is a former NBA player and basketball legend. Hill played for the Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns, and the Los Angeles Clippers during his career.

He won two NCAA championships at Duke University and was named in the NBA All-Star team seven times. Hill is now thriving as the co-owner and executive of the NBA team Atlanta Hawks.

A look at Grant Hill's daughter Myla Hill's MMA record

Myla Grace Hill, the daughter of NBA icon Grant Hill and Tamia Hill, is an MMA fighter, who currently holds a perfect 3-0 record in amateur MMA circuit.

Hill made her debut against Jenna Loza on October 29, 2021 at the Rival Fight League: Halloween Havoc event in Lakeland, Florida. She won the fight by submission in the first round.

According to Tapology, Myla Hill competes in the strawweight division (115-pounds). Among the 129 active female fighters in Florida, she is ranked number 47.

In addition, Hill is ranked #258 out of the 1006 active professional female fighters in the US. She is ranked #87 out of the 314 professional female fighters in the Southeast region of the United States.

Mayla Hill is a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and trains at the 6 Levels MMA facility in Orlando, Florida. She has also been spotted with former UFC star Nate Diaz and his team during a seminar at the facility in December 2021.

