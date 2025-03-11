Ariel Helwani corrects himself following a rewatch after initially wrongly scoring Round 3 of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira at UFC 313, earning a unanimous decision win, with some fans and analysts disagreeing with the judges' decision. Prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani scored the bout for 'Poatan' while watching it live but has a different take following a second viewing.

The fight was tightly contested, with Ankalaev banking rounds with his pressure and wrestling against the fence. Pereira had success with his leg kicks, but his Dagestani foe landed the most significant strike of the fight, a powerful hook in the second round.

Helwani initially gave Pereira rounds 1, 3, and 5. However, after watching it for the second time, he concluded that Ankalaev took rounds 2, 3, and 4. He wrote on X:

"Originally, I gave Pereira rounds 1,3,5. After rewatching the fight, I was wrong. It is pretty clear. Magomed won rounds 2,3,4. It wasn't the most entertaining fight of all time, but Magomed deserves a lot of credit."

Check out Ariel Helwani's post below:

Michael Bisping credits Magomed Ankalaev, addresses Alex Pereira's "distractions" ahead of UFC 313

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping heaped praise on Magomed Ankalaev after the Russian defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 313. The former champion credited Ankalaev's preparation and game plan but also seemingly touched on how Pereira's lifestyle as a champion may have been a factor in the Brazilian's loss.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"When you're the biggest star in the sport of mixed martial arts, there are a lot of distractions, and maybe that did play a little bit of a factor. But the biggest factor was Magomed Ankalaev—he was just that good. He was big enough, strong enough, and had a great game plan."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (0:41):

At the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White stated that a rematch will likely take place later this year, given how dominant Pereira was atop the 205-pound division.

