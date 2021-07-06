Ariel Helwani predicts whether Conor McGregor will retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani thinks Conor McGregor is "too young" to retire.

Should the Irishman lose his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, he will continue to be a formidable presence in the world of MMA, Helwani suggested.

Helwani recently parted ways with ESPN. He has now embarked on a new journey with BT Sport, where he'll spearhead the WWE and combat sports department. Helwani is also set to revive his famed show with MMA Fighting, 'MMA Hour'.

Speaking to fans during a live stream on his YouTube channel, Helwani was asked if he thinks Conor McGregor will retire if he loses to Poirier for the second time. Helwani responded:

"No. He'll not retire. He's too young, he's too fit. He won't retire."

Helwani then compared McGregor to Michael Bisping, who encountered several 'do or die' moments in his career, and yet, 'The Count' captured the UFC middleweight title at age 37.

Helwani added that McGregor, who is 32 years old, has plenty of years left in him before he hangs up his gloves.

Will Conor McGregor roll down the curtains on his career if he loses at UFC 264?

McGregor v Cerrone

Conor McGregor's days of being a top fighter could be more or less over if he falls short in his effort to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He is ranked fifth in the lightweight division and has never tasted two consecutive defeats, plus, he is 1-2 in his last three fights.

Although McGregor calling it a career anytime soon seems like a long shot, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury thinks the Irishman will be forced to bring down the curtains on his career if he loses to Poirier.

However, 'The Gypsy King' is convinced that McGregor will win the fight.

"Well, it is Conor McGregor's final roll of the dice. If he loses this one, it's curtains... Yeah, I think he wins the fight. I think he wins in style as well, to be fair," said Fury.

While a loss at UFC 264 would certainly damage McGregor's reputation, it doesn't seem like 'The Notorious' will ever stop being a 'prizefighter', much like his rival Nate Diaz.

Edited by Harvey Leonard