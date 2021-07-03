"If he loses this one, it's curtains" - Tyson Fury gives his thoughts on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has picked Conor McGregor to win against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight. The fight will headline UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The trilogy bout is currently dominating headlines in the MMA world. With just one week left until the conclusive chapter of one of the greatest trilogies in the sport's history, the anticipation and restlessness is palpable.

BT Sport recently posted a video on YouTube featuring various icons from the world of combat sports making their predictions for Poirier vs. McGregor 3. Michael Bisping sat with Tyson Fury and asked how he thought the fight would play out. 'The Gypsy King' responded:

"Well, it is Conor McGregor's final roll of the dice. If he loses this one, it's curtains... Yeah, I think he wins the fight. I think he wins in style as well, to be fair."

Why did Tyson Fury call trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier Conor McGregor's "final roll of the dice"?

Conor McGregor remains one of the greatest active fighters on the UFC roster. The level of success inside the octagon associated with his name can be attributed to the time when a young McGregor burst into the UFC scene, knocking out opponent after opponent.

However, his inactivity and record inside the octagon over the last four years has dealt serious damage to his reputation as a fighter. Furthermore, Dustin Poirier became the first person to knock 'The Notorious' out inside the octagon, pulling Conor McGregor further apart from his pre-established reputation.

Most fighters who picked Dustin Poirier suggest that Conor McGregor does not have the fire to work hard anymore, considering the lofty heights he has reached in his career.

Michael Bisping noted that while a loss may not be the ultimate blow to Conor McGregor's career, it will most definitely further damage his reputation, brand and stock.

Tyson Fury will fight in a trilogy of his own

Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder for the third time on July 24, 2021. The first fight between the elite heavyweights ended in a draw.

In the second fight, Tyson Fury dominated 'The Bronze Bomber' for the entirety of the contest. Wilder's corner threw in the towel in round seven and Tyson Fury claimed the WBC world heavyweight title.

Their trilogy fight will also take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

