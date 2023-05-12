Ariel Helwani’s 'Stamp Dance' has fans in stitches

Stamp Fairtex proved to the world that she is a unique martial artist.

The Thai megastar is one of the most frightening fighters in the world, but she’s also a massive entertainer.

Stamp pulled off an absolute show-stealer when she knocked out Alyse Anderson in her United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

While her incredible knockout win this past weekend in Denver was replayed the world over, her pre-match routine received the same reception.

The no.1-ranked women’s atomweight contender has been lighting up ONE Championship shows with her patented 'Stamp Dance' and she continued the pageantry at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Dancing to the New Jeans hit 'OMG', Stamp lit up the Denver crowd and had fans from all over the world trying to do their own 'Stamp Dance'. One such personality is combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani.

During Stamp’s interview at The MMA Hour, Helwani tried his version of the New Jeans-inspired dance. Though he did his best, his dancing dad moves got a roast from Stamp and some hilarious comments on social media.

dominguezysyg2 posted:

“Let’s be real. NO ONE asked if you can do the stamp dance,”

luke_hodson_ wrote in the comments section:

“I actually didn’t ask but glad I know now,”

Though Stamp was fairly delighted with Helwani’s efforts, she quickly roasted the media personality, saying:

“Yes, it’s not bad but it’s [also] not good,”

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion may be all smiles outside the Circle, but she instantly turns into a ferocious competitor once that opening bell rings.

Stamp thoroughly dominated Alyse Anderson throughout their women’s atomweight match and showed why she deserves a shot at a third ONE world title.

Her second-round knockout of Anderson is her 10th MMA win in ONE Championship and pushed her to a match against South Korean star Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

