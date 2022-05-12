Ariel Helwani says Charles Oliveira's current resume "way more impressive" than Khabib Nurmagomedov's

Ariel Helwani is of the opinion that Charles Oliveira has already surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy as a UFC lightweight champion.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani made a compelling case as to why Oliveira's resume is already "way more impressive" than Nurmagomedov's. Comparing the two former champions, Helwani said:

"I think that people get somewhat clouded by his early days in the UFC. Some of the stumbles and the mishaps and the failures on the scale and whatnot. But if you actually look at his resume, as of late – Michael Chandler is a hundred percent right. His resume right now – over these 11 fights – is way more impressive than Khabib's. It's just the body of work that hurts him because he has eight losses and one no-contest."

As far as Helwani is concerned, Oliveira is also inching his way towards all-time great status. The Brazilian is on the verge of breaking the record for most title defenses (three wins) in the 155 lbs division. Helwani also added about Oliveira breaking the record:

"As far as all-time, he's starting to be in that conversation. Don't even begin. When it's time for him to break that record if, in fact, he does break it... If anyone brings up this fight on Saturday not being a title fight, I'll slap you in the face."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments on Charles Oliveira below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov demands Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov will likely go down as one of the biggest 'what-ifs' in UFC history. After all, the undefeated Dagestani retired in 2020 and has shown no interest in coming back.

However, fans could still get a glimpse of what could have been through a matchup between Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. That is exactly what Khabib has been clamoring for after 'Do Bronx' defeated Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274.

Taking to Twitter, the Russian superstar said the UFC has "no choice" but to give his protégé a title shot against Oliveira. He wrote:

"[Dana White] you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October. Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's tweet:

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.

@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11. @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc

Edited by Allan Mathew