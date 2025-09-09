Ariel Helwani says fans “don’t care” about Jon Jones denying UFC retirement

Jon Jones insists he is not retired and has set his sights on the UFC’s proposed White House card. The news should have been a major headline, but the reaction has been muted.

Jones said he trains five days a week and remains in the testing pool despite stepping away in June. His retirement talk did not last long, as he re-entered the pool the following month and began hinting at a possible fight with Tom Aspinall. That constant shift has left many fans unsure what to make of his plans.

The back and forth has seemingly left fans with a bad aftertaste. Ariel Helwani noted that there is little interest in Jones’ latest comments because few believe anything will materialize until a fight is signed. He also suggested Jones may regret turning down a massive offer to face Aspinall earlier this year.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the veteran journalist said:

“Can I be so bold as to say something, and this is going to come across as a little bit harsh, but I just hear a collective we don’t care from the audience. Unless people really feel like he is stepping in there, fans are tuning out."

He added:

"It feels a bit like Conor McGregor, where nothing matters until a fight is actually booked. I think he turned down a huge payday against Tom Aspinall and now has buyer’s remorse. None of it makes sense, and the indifference is real until something official is announced.”

Jon Jones releases statement after recent charges get dismissed

Jon Jones has been cleared of all charges linked to a February incident in Albuquerque. The former UFC heavyweight champion had faced allegations of fleeing the scene of a crash and threatening an officer, but prosecutors dismissed the case after ruling his alibi credible.

The situation stemmed from a car accident on February 21, when a woman claimed Jones had been driving before fleeing. Confusion around clerical errors led to the charges being filed and dismissed more than once.

Jones took to X to react to release a statement, thanking the district attorney’s office for vindicating him of the charges.

